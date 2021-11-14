Scout Association of Serbia held today in the National Assembly of Serbia solemn academy, on the occasion of the 110th anniversary since the establishment of the Scout Movement in Serbia, on which they awarded the “Golden Scout Badge with a rim” to the Royal family of Serbia, as the first patron of the Association.

Mr. Predrag Markovic, member of the Crown Council, went as the Envoy of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, the Head of the Royal Family, and accepted this award on his behalf. This jubilee recognition was also awarded to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Serbia, as an important partner of the Association in the implementation of the scouts program.

Due to the obligations abroad, HRH Crown Prince Alexander was unable to attend the solemn academy personally, and Mr. Markovic, as his emissary, read the letter of Crown Prince to the Scout Association, in which His Royal Highness stated: ”It is with great honour that I, as the head of the Royal Family, accepted “Golden Scout Badge with a rim”, which you awarded to the Royal Family Karadjordjevic, as the first patron of your Association. Your work and efforts are of great importance to our country and the entire world. It was so in the past when my ancestors recognized the value of your movement when it was established in our country, it is so today, and it will remain to be of great significance in the future. Your mission is well defined: to contribute to the education of young people, through a value system based on the Scout Promise, Covenant, and Law, to help build a better world in which people are realized as individuals and have a constructive role in society.

I am very happy to know that you are doing such hard work to teach the children how to become better persons, who will preserve nature and know how to live in accordance with it; who will know how to work together, but also to cherish and appreciate the world we live in and to keep it and make it better for the generations that will come. By teaching children how to be good and productive members of our society, by focusing on the full intellectual, social, emotional, physical, and spiritual development of children and youth you are contributing that the future of our country is better and more secure.”

The Scout Association of Serbia is a national association founded in 1911, which gathers over 3000 members, mostly children and young people, from the entire territory of the Republic of Serbia, organized in 57 local departments and scout associations. The Scout Association of Serbia is engaged in achieving goals in the field of non-formal education and the upbringing of children and youth and is a member and one of the founders of the World Scout Movement.