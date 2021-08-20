Thanks to the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization in Chicago, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, has realized another important project in the Serbian orphanage “Drinka Pavlovic”. Complete renovation of two common premises for children was realized thanks to donation of The John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation, worth 34,750 dollars. These significant funds were used to procure new furniture, replace doors and install new lighting as well as floors and renovate the walls.

„I would like to thank HRH Princess Katherine for the exceptional engagement, unreserved assistance and support throughout the year of 2021. Also, I especially emphasize a donation from the John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation and Chicago Lifeline Foundation which is of importance to all children and young people in housing. This donation contributes to raising quality of life of our beneficiaries“– said Hristina Kadijevic, Head of Home „Drinka Pavlovic“.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine also thanked the donors for the immense help they provide to children in Serbia. „Thanks to generous donation of The John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation, we succeeded to complete another project for children without parental care and children and young people with disabilities and thus remind them that we are always with them” – said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The official presentation of the donation was attended by Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Prof. Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević, who thanked the Princess Katherine Foundation for her help and added – “Here we are today with our friends, Crown Princess Katherine and her associates within the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation. They again showed their good will and their solidarity and continued to invest, this time in the home for the care of children and youth Drinka Pavlović.

Last time we opened a playground, then a computer classroom, and this time we came to see how the rooms, living rooms, rooms for accommodation of users have been completely renovated. “

Renovation of common premises in Serbian Orphanage “Drinka Pavlovic” included renovation of 8 rooms, as well as new furniture: beds, mattresses, bedspreads, night tables, tables, chairs, closets and bookshelves.