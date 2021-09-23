HRH Crown Prince Alexander is proud to announce that the Royal Complex in Belgrade will be part of the marking of World Day of Tourism in Serbia, which is conducted in cooperation and on the initiative of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism, and Telecommunications.

One of the first decisions of Crown Prince Alexander, after the Royal Family’s return to Serbia in 2001, was to open the gates of the Royal Compound to the visitors. Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are always very happy when people from Serbia and all over the world come to visit.

Free tours of the Royal Complex on the occasion of the World Day of Tourism will be organized on Monday, September 27th, and Tuesday, September 28th. A visit is possible only through an organized tour. For all information on how you can visit the Royal Complex during this event, it is necessary to call +38164 8545 584 (working days, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or e-mail [email protected], in order to reserve a place within the organized tour.

Respecting of anti-pandemic measurements is mandatory.