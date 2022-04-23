HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his congratulations for the upcoming Easter to His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, Bishops, clergy, and all Orthodox believers.

“To all Orthodox believers, my wife, Crown Princess Katherine, and I, and the entire Royal Family, send our most joyful and sincere wishes for the most glorious holiday of them all – Easter!

The resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ, brought salvation to the entire world. The victory of life over death, of good over evil that occurred when our Savior rose from the grave, gives us hope and security. This sacred day, the feast of feasts, strengthens our faith and delivers warmth into our hearts.

We are all His children and we all must live each day of our lives in accordance with His holy words, which give us directions and a path we should follow. With His blessing, we will have the strength to overcome all difficulties.

I wish you to spend the holidays with your loved ones, in health, peace, and happiness. With the greatest joy, I am saying the words of our traditional greetings – “Christ is risen!”, said Crown Prince Alexander.