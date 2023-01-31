HRH Prince Peter celebrates today his 43rd birthday. Happy birthday, with sincere wishes for lots of health, happiness, success and progress!

HRH Prince Peter was born on 5 February 1980 in Chicago, Illinois. He is the eldest son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and the grandson of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. He has two brothers Their Royal Highnesses Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander.

Prince Peter completed in London an art foundation course at Camberwell College of Arts (London Institute). He also completed a series of design and illustration programs on the European continent mainly in Barcelona and Seville. After spending a year at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) on the East Coast of the United States, he started working in the field of graphic design and art direction in London and New York, working with many international clients and brands.

His passions include collaborating with other creatives outside of his direct area of expertise to achieve new and exciting visual concepts and ideas in a variety of media.

His Royal Highness thanks everyone for the good wishes and congratulations.