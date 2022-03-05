The Electoral Assembly of the Kingdom of Serbia Association, the largest NGO in Serbia that is under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, was held at the White Palace today. The Assembly was attended by more than 70 delegates from all parts of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

Due to commitments abroad HRH Crown Prince Alexander could not attend the Assembly, but his letter was read to the delegates. “I wish to thank the President and the Managing Board for leading the Association, especially in the past difficult period, with the Covid pandemic. All members of the Kingdom of Serbia Association have my sincere gratitude for their hard work in the service of the Crown and the promotion of the constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia, as well as for the strong support to the Royal House Karadjorjdevic. Choose the best among you to continue the important work you do. You have my full support”, said Crown Prince Alexander in his message.

The ceremonial part of the meeting was opened by the Royal version of the national anthem of Serbia “God of Justice”, and this part of the meeting was attended by Mr. Predrag Markovic, member of the Crown Council. Mr. Markovic addressed the delegates, telling them about the importance of this Association, the significance of their work and dedication, as well as about the benefits of constitutional parliamentary monarchy as a form of government.

In the working part of the Assembly, Mr. Milos Pavkovic was elected to be the President of the Kingdom of Serbia Association in the upcoming period.

The Kingdom of Serbia Association (KS) was founded by a group of Belgrade University students in 2008 and was first called King’s Youth. The association was established as a non-profit, non-governmental and non-party organization, under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, with the goal of restoring constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia. This group of young people, convinced that the restoration of constitutional monarchy can help Serbia, has managed with their positive activities to encourage both the young and the old population to join them.

Because of the wish of many people older than 26 years to join, since January 2010 King’s Youth as a brand continued to operate as a youth section of the greater organization – Kingdom of Serbia Association. The Association is open to everybody, regardless of their political, ethnic, or religious affiliation. Membership grows every day, and currently, the Association has over 21,000 members and is the largest NGO in Serbia.

In achieving its objectives, the Kingdom of Serbia Association uses non-violent and democratic means and rejects undemocratic and totalitarian methods. Only by a positive campaign, promotional activities, and humanitarian work, the Association promotes constitutional parliamentary monarchy.