TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended today the funeral of HM King Constantine II of Hellenes, the Royal family of Serbia’s dear cousin, Godfather and friend, at the Metropolis Cathedral of The Annunciation followed by the Tatoi Royal Cemetery, where His Majesty was laid to the eternal rest together with other late members of the Royal family of Greece.

The church service was performed by His Beatitude Hieronymos II, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece and Primate of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Greece with the numerous Bishops of the Greek Orthodox Church at the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

Numerous members of the Royal families of Europe, representatives of the Greek Government, and many prominent people gathered today to say the last goodbye to the late King and setting him off to his eternal rest. His Majesty’s widow, HM Queen Anne-Marie, his sisters HM Queen Sophia of Spain, and HRH Princess Irene of Greece, and his children HRH Crown Prince Pavlos, HRH Princess Alexia, HRH Prince Nikolaos, HRH Princess Theodora, and HRH Prince Philippos together with other members of the Royal Family of Greece led the procession and accepted condolences and words of deepest sympathy for their loss.

“This is a very sad day, the day when we said final fare-well to my dear cousin, my “kum”, as we say in Serbia, HM King Constantine II. During these most difficult moments, we share grief and pain of our dear cousins, the Royal family of Greece, for the passing of His Majesty, and we send our prayers to the Lord to remember the late King in His mercy.

King Constantine II will be greatly missed, but the memory of him will be kept forever, with great love and respect. When this time of grieving passes, only those beautiful memories of a great and kind man, a true and honest friend, will remain fondly kept by all of us who knew him, as well as of all the beautiful and joyful moments we have shared together. He was together with us in some of the most joyful moments of our lives, he was the best man when my wife, Crown Princess Katherine, and I got married in 1985, he was the Godfather of my sons, Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander. For Serbian people, these bonds are sacred bonds, and they last forever.

It truly was an honour and a privilege knowing the late King and being able to share many thoughts and experiences with him. I am grateful for all the moments we shared together”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.

Together with the Royal Couple of Serbia, the Royal families of Europe and the world were present including: HM King Carl XVI Gustaf and HM Queen Silvia of Sweden, HM King Philippe and HM Queen Mathilde of Belgium, HM King Felipe VI and HM Queen Letizia of Spain, HM King Willem-Alexander and HM Queen Máxima of Netherlands, HM Queen Margrethe II and HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, HRH the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, HRH Crown Prince Haakon and HRH Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, HRH Henri, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, HM Queen Noor of Jordan, HRH Princess Sarvath of Jordan, HIM Empress Farah of Iran, HRH Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna of Russia, HRH Prince Radu of Romania, HM Czar Simeon of the Bulgarians, and many other Royals.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander was also in close family relations with the late HM King Constantine II. Crown Prince Alexander’s maternal grandfather HM King Alexander of Greece who married Aspasia Manos, was the brother of HM King Paul of Greece, HM King Constantine II’s father.