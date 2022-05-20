HRH Crown Prince Alexander once again, honouring the tradition His Royal Highness started after the Royal family returned to the country, hosted the traditional dinner at the White Palace in honour of the annual Holy Assembly of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

The dinner was attended by His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije with Metropolitan and Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Mr. Ivica Dacic, President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Dr. Vladimir Roganovic, Director of Administration for Cooperation with Churches and Religious Communities of the Serbian Government, as well as members of the advisory bodies of the Crown.

“I am very happy to welcome you to my family home. This traditional event is an example of unity and cooperation for the common good. The Church and the Crown have always been close and worked together for the good of our people and our country. And it will continue in the future. These are the two institutions that, with joint efforts, bring stability to Serbia.

The wisdom of our church is centuries old. That wisdom got us through many difficulties and made us stronger and united. I was very happy to hear that the unity with the Orthodox church in Macedonia was made. Joint prayers of orthodox brothers are always strong in spreading the word and the love of God.

While living abroad, I very well saw how much the church means to the people, to preserve our traditions and unity, and not forget our customs. I believe that our Church, led by Patriarch Porfirije, will continue to guide the Serbian people on the path of unity and harmony.

As the Lord said to his apostles: Ye are the salt of the Earth! Ye are the light of the world! Thank you for the support you provide to our people, our country, and my family. May the Lord bless your work and answer your prayers!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije thanked him for the hospitality to HRH Crown Prince Alexander and wished him good luck, happiness and prosperity to the Royal Family, pointing out that it is “the first family in Serbia”.